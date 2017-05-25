Boy Inside Stolen Car Reunited With Mother
A 2-year-old boy was taken for a ride today by a car thief, who quickly abandoned the vehicle, Anaheim police reported. Police were notified about 10:45 a.m. about the stolen car with the toddler inside, according to Anaheim police Sgt.
