Benefit concert raises over $161,000 for music programs in O.C. schools

A benefit rock concert to raise money for underfunded music programs in Orange County schools pulled in more than $161,000 last month. The money raised at this year's Encore for Education concert at the Anaheim House of Blues will go toward Music Matters, a program created by Newport Beachbased Buchanan Children's Charities, the philanthropic arm of the real estate firm Buchanan Street Partners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.