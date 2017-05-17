Benefit concert raises over $161,000 for music programs in O.C. schools
A benefit rock concert to raise money for underfunded music programs in Orange County schools pulled in more than $161,000 last month. The money raised at this year's Encore for Education concert at the Anaheim House of Blues will go toward Music Matters, a program created by Newport Beachbased Buchanan Children's Charities, the philanthropic arm of the real estate firm Buchanan Street Partners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|10 min
|San Pharts
|33,046
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|11 hr
|LMSA
|8,383
|17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08)
|13 hr
|Ssk
|130
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|May 15
|Ssg
|189
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|May 6
|concerned res
|118
|Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo...
|Apr '17
|Trainass
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC