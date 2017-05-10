Audio Engineering Society Collaborates With 2018 NAMM Show For AES At NAMM

With a vision to continue to strengthen the music and pro audio industries, The National Association of Music Merchants and The Audio Engineering Society have announced a new collaborative alliance which will integrate pro audio educational training activities related to live sound, performance audio, recording technology and other topics into The 2018 NAMM Show, January 25-28 in Anaheim, California. As part of the integration and affiliation, AES at NAMM will establish a unique new format for this part of the Society's West Coast presence in 2018.

