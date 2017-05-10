Audio Engineering Society Collaborate...

Audio Engineering Society Collaborates With 2018 NAMM Show For AES At NAMM

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ProSoundWeb

With a vision to continue to strengthen the music and pro audio industries, The National Association of Music Merchants and The Audio Engineering Society have announced a new collaborative alliance which will integrate pro audio educational training activities related to live sound, performance audio, recording technology and other topics into The 2018 NAMM Show, January 25-28 in Anaheim, California. As part of the integration and affiliation, AES at NAMM will establish a unique new format for this part of the Society's West Coast presence in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ProSoundWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
La Mirada Man Dies from Massive Erection 1 hr Uhh BBC 5
La Mirada man arrested after leading police on ... 1 hr LM News 1
News Dept. of Education: Some bullying violates fede... (Oct '10) 7 hr Moes626 6
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 8 hr This phart 33,010
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Wed Well Well 4,846
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) May 6 concerned res 118
News Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo... Apr 17 Trainass 1
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,106 • Total comments across all topics: 280,952,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC