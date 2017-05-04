Angry Whittier residents oppose propo...

Angry Whittier residents oppose proposed Motel 6 on Whittier Boulevard

Read more: Whittier Daily News

A Motel 6 is proposed for this site with vacant buildings at 14116-14130 Whittier Boulevard between California and Calmada avenues pictured May 3, 2017. WHITTIER >> A proposed Motel 6 on Whittier Boulevard has drawn the wrath of many residents, who say the street already has too many motels they claim are draws for crime, drugs and prostitution.

