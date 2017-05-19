Anaheim removes plastic outhouses pla...

Anaheim removes plastic outhouses placed for homeless without permission along Santa Ana River trail

The city has removed three portable toilets activists placed along the Santa Ana River trail for homeless living nearby to use. Anaheim Public Works employees and a contractor picked up the outhouses early Friday morning, May 19, cleaned them and moved them into a city storage facility, said Mike Lyster, Anaheim spokesman.

