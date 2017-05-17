Anaheim police asking for help findin...

Anaheim police asking for help finding woman that stole checks from military family

The Anaheim Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a woman who stole checks from the family of an active duty U.S. Marine and cashed them. The suspect allegedly took an envelope containing three MoneyGram orders, intended to be used to pay rent, totaling more than $2,000 from an apartment management drop box at the Hampton Pointe Apartments at Orangewood Avenue and Lewis Street in February.

