Anaheim man on trial for attacking 3 different women in 3 different...

Trial began Wednesday for an Anaheim man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing two women and attacking a third during attacks in three different Orange County cities in 2013. On Dec. 11, 2013, a 19-year-old who had worked a shift at the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana was getting into her car in a parking structure around 5:15 p.m. when a man pushed his way into the vehicle, grabbed her phone, pressed a small knife against her, and sexually assaulted her, Bokosky said.

