Anaheim man on trial for attacking 3 ...

Anaheim man on trial for attacking 3 different women in 3 different...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Trial began Wednesday for an Anaheim man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing two women and attacking a third during attacks in three different Orange County cities in 2013. On Dec. 11, 2013, a 19-year-old who had worked a shift at the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana was getting into her car in a parking structure around 5:15 p.m. when a man pushed his way into the vehicle, grabbed her phone, pressed a small knife against her, and sexually assaulted her, Bokosky said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News La Mirada to charge code-enforcement fees (Feb '09) 2 hr BorninLM 6
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr NextPharts 33,092
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 7 hr Davis 8,506
Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12) 7 hr Tony 175
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) 11 hr Texashomie 44
28 year sentence handed down in 1992 La Mirada ... Mon La Mirada News 1
NLMUSD board vacancy candidate interviews tonight May 22 La Mirada News 1
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,955 • Total comments across all topics: 281,258,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC