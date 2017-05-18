Anaheim man confesses to stabbing hom...

Anaheim man confesses to stabbing homeless man to death, police say; linked to 1 other stabbing

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: The Wave

A 25-year-old man was due in court Thursday after police said he walked into the Anaheim police station last Friday, went up to the counter and confessed to killing a homeless man this year. He was also linked by forensic evidence to the death of another homeless man killed in 2016, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 min Chosen Traveler 33,054
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 37 min Clubmaster 8,395
News 17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08) Wed Ssk 130
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) May 15 Ssg 189
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) May 10 Well Well 4,846
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) May 6 concerned res 118
News Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo... Apr '17 Trainass 1
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,931 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC