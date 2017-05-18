Anaheim man confesses to stabbing homeless man to death, police say; linked to 1 other stabbing
A 25-year-old man was due in court Thursday after police said he walked into the Anaheim police station last Friday, went up to the counter and confessed to killing a homeless man this year. He was also linked by forensic evidence to the death of another homeless man killed in 2016, police said.
