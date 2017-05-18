Anaheim district hires attorney to take charter school fight to California Supreme Court
In its quest to stop Palm Lane Elementary from converting into a charter school, the Anaheim Elementary School District's board voted Wednesday night to spend $30,000 in a bid to appear before the California Supreme Court . Trustees voted unanimously during a special meeting to hire the Burbank-based law firm of Horvitz & Levy.
