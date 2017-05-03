Anaheim considering selling 150-stall...

Anaheim considering selling 150-stall equestrian center near Honda Center

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

The Anaheim Equestrian Center is at 1370 S. Sanderson Ave., north of the Honda Center and south of the Phoenix Club restaurant. The City Council is considering selling the Anaheim Equestrian Center to a firm run by the same owner as the Anaheim Ducks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t... 5 hr LMResident 3
News El Rancho Unified staff march on May Day to sup... 6 hr tomin cali 3
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 7 hr LMFC 8,222
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 8 hr OutPharts 32,953
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 12 hr Chico 646
News Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08) 17 hr Ashton 226
La Mirada crime update for April 15 - 29 Mon LM News 1
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Orange County was issued at May 03 at 6:25PM PDT

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,013 • Total comments across all topics: 280,758,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC