Anaheim considering selling 150-stall equestrian center near Honda Center
The Anaheim Equestrian Center is at 1370 S. Sanderson Ave., north of the Honda Center and south of the Phoenix Club restaurant. The City Council is considering selling the Anaheim Equestrian Center to a firm run by the same owner as the Anaheim Ducks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|5 hr
|LMResident
|3
|El Rancho Unified staff march on May Day to sup...
|6 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|7 hr
|LMFC
|8,222
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|OutPharts
|32,953
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|12 hr
|Chico
|646
|Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08)
|17 hr
|Ashton
|226
|La Mirada crime update for April 15 - 29
|Mon
|LM News
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC