Anaheim Ballet provides a look behind the curtain
Anaheim Ballet's performance on Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m. will include a mix of contemporary and classical ballet pieces. Anaheim Ballet will present "#NOFILTER" at Segerstrom Center for the Arts' Samueli Theater on Friday, May 26th at 7:30 p.m. Anaheim Ballet's performance of "#NOFILTER" will invite the audience to view the onstage and backstage happenings of a live ballet performance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|4 hr
|lmsa info
|8,502
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|15 hr
|The phartss
|33,088
|28 year sentence handed down in 1992 La Mirada ...
|Mon
|La Mirada News
|1
|NLMUSD board vacancy candidate interviews tonight
|Mon
|La Mirada News
|1
|La Mirada Councilman accused of harassment
|Mon
|La Mirada News
|1
|LM Lamplighter waging war on Tony Aiello
|May 20
|LM voter
|3
|Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual...
|May 20
|gvpt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC