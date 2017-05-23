Anaheim Ballet provides a look behind...

Anaheim Ballet provides a look behind the curtain

Anaheim Ballet's performance on Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m. will include a mix of contemporary and classical ballet pieces. Anaheim Ballet will present "#NOFILTER" at Segerstrom Center for the Arts' Samueli Theater on Friday, May 26th at 7:30 p.m. Anaheim Ballet's performance of "#NOFILTER" will invite the audience to view the onstage and backstage happenings of a live ballet performance.

