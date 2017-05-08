'American Idol' Revival Reveals Location Of Auditions For...

'American Idol' Revival Reveals Locat...

One of the most shocking and unexpected pieces of entertainment news hit everyone on Tuesday morning with the return of American Idol, but everyone wants to know one thing When and where are auditions? While there is not a lot of information known about the hit show's revival on ABC, the location of the first auditions is now known, and it should not be surprising to find out that they will be held in Walt Disney World. As reported by CNN, ABC reached an agreement with FremantleMedia to have American Idol return to television in 2018.

