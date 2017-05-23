A third of older Latinos have tapped into retirement savings
In this photo provided by William Camargo, taken in 2014, Jose Victor Camargo is seen Anaheim, Calif. Suddenly jobless and with small children to support, Jose Victor Camargo without hesitation cashed out a retirement account he had with his former employer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|duded5
|33,093
|La Mirada to charge code-enforcement fees (Feb '09)
|7 hr
|BorninLM
|6
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|11 hr
|Davis
|8,506
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|12 hr
|Tony
|175
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|15 hr
|Texashomie
|44
|28 year sentence handed down in 1992 La Mirada ...
|Mon
|La Mirada News
|1
|NLMUSD board vacancy candidate interviews tonight
|May 22
|La Mirada News
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC