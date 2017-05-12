6 people arrested, large quantity of drugs seized in Fullerton
Those arrested on various narcotics and weapons Thursday include Andrew Zea, 29, of Bellflower; David Garcia, 27, of Anaheim; Denis Prado 24, of Santa Ana; Mickey Shulte ,34, of Anaheim, German Ortega, 26, of Garden Grove; and Jocelyn Garcia, 25, of Fullerton. Shulte was out of custody, on bail, on charges of assault with a deadly weapon in a separate, unrelated incident at the time of his arrest, Fullerton police Sgt.
