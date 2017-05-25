2 Savanna High School students arrest...

2 Savanna High School students arrested on suspicion of planning campus bombing, shootings

Two Savanna High School students have been arrested for allegedly plotting to commit acts of violence on campus, including the placing of bombs and committing shootings according to the Anaheim police department. ANAHEIM Two male Savanna High School students were arrested Thursday on suspicion of planning to place bombs and commit shootings on the campus, police said.

