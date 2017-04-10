'You're Missing One': Fifth Victim ID'd in Serial Killings
In an interview with NBC's "Dateline," an Anaheim police detective describes the chilling interview with serial killer Steven Gordon that set her on a quest for answers Investigators have identified a woman they say is the fifth victim of a serial killer sentenced to death earlier this year for the slayings of four other women in Orange County. In February, Steven Gordon was sentenced to death in the murders of four Orange County prostitutes.
