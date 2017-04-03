Woodland school trustees consider a e...

Woodland school trustees consider a engineering designa course

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Democrat

E.2. Announcement of any action taken in Closed Session or items to be approved in Open Session that were reviewed in Closed Session F.2. Approve Resolution 41-17: District Support of El Día de los Niños: Celebrating Young Americans Event – Friday, April 28, 2017 J.2.d. Approve Funding for Instructional Materials for English Language Arts, English Language Development, and Dual Immersion Textbook Pilot Program K.2.a.I. Lee Middle School Band and Choir Students to Participate in a Disneyland Concert Performance and Workshop, Anaheim, CA, May 18-21, 2017 K.2.a.II. Douglass Middle School Associated Student Body Students to Participate in the WE Day Event, Los Angeles, CA, April 26-27, 2017 K.2.a.III.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 1 hr LMFC 7,907
La Mirada man dies in Cerritos collision 2 hr LM News 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Sat CatPhart 32,858
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Sat TRAV13SO de EMExCE 369
La Mirada crime update Fri LM News 1
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Fri TheWrath 1
News Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump... Thu Pacific Ocean Blue 3
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tornado
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,279 • Total comments across all topics: 280,168,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC