Wincome Group moves forward with four...

Wincome Group moves forward with four-diamond luxury hotel in Anaheim

The Wincome Group plans to replace The Anabella Hotel at 1030 W. Katella with a 600-room hotel. The Anabella Hotel at 1030 W. Katella Ave., will close sometime in mid-August and be replaced with a 600-room hotel.

