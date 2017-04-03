Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in California
Nazim Uddin, store manager for S & E Food and Liquor Store, grabs a pack of cigarettes for a customer, Thursday, March 30, in Ontario. As of Saturday, April 1, cigarette smokers are paying an extra $2 for the new tobacco tax approved by California voters on Nov. 8, which will significantly raise the prices of cigarettes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|38 min
|cough cough hack OMG
|10
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|54 min
|LearnPharrts
|32,846
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Reality Cheque
|7,860
|Chino Valley Unified school board member to ste... (Jul '10)
|13 hr
|Cal
|711
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|21 hr
|Salads
|627
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|Sun
|Tony
|93
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|Iphonemodest552
|53
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC