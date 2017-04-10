Walt Disney World plans to deploy driverless shuttles in Orlando
Walt Disney World in Florida appears poised to launch the highest-profile commercial deployment of driverless passenger vehicles to date, testing a fleet of driverless shuttles that could cart passengers through parking lots and around its theme parks. According to sources with direct knowledge of Disney's plans, the company is in late-stage negotiation with at least two manufacturers of autonomous shuttles - Local Motors, based in Phoenix, and Navya, based in Paris.
