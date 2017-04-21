Va Srde Closes Buy of Italian Hotel C...

Va Srde Closes Buy of Italian Hotel Chain

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: GlobeSt.com

The acquisition, which began with the acquisition of Gruppo Boscolo's debt in nine separate transactions, brings luxury hotels in four countries into the VaISrde fold. Paul Bubny is managing editor of Real Estate Forum and GlobeSt.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 2 hr LMSA 8,051
News DA rejects rape case involving teacher (Aug '08) 7 hr 8th Grader at Gra... 60
News Glendora man arrested on suspicion of impersona... (Mar '10) 7 hr tellinitlikeitis 69
News San Pedro man convicted in murder case (Sep '10) 7 hr tellinitlikeitis 82
La Mirada Man Dies from Massive Erection 9 hr telllinitlikeitis 4
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 9 hr Librarian gangste... 4,541
Alomdra Blvd on-ramp to 5 Freeway closing Tuesday 9 hr tellinitlikeitis 5
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Orange County was issued at April 21 at 1:43PM PDT

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,628 • Total comments across all topics: 280,467,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC