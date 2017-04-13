The Pixies come to Southern Californi...

The Pixies come to Southern California for a quartet of shows

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Wave

The Pixies are, clockwise from top left, Black Francis, Joey Santiago, David Lovering and Paz Lenchantin. Photo by Travis Shinn When Paz Lenchantin joined the Pixies three years ago as the touring replacement for original bassist Kim Deal it felt a little bit like fate, she says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 6 hr SCDSL Expansion 7,945
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 8 hr HolidayPhart 32,884
News If feds try to ID deportable immigrants using C... 20 hr ICE MAN 37
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Apr 12 Tupadre 371
News West Covina father and son assault girl and the... (Mar '10) Apr 12 tellinitlikeitis 96
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr 11 West COvina HomosK 4,534
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... Apr 5 ThomasA 11
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,415 • Total comments across all topics: 280,295,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC