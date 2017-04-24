The Goldster Uncovers a Mecca of Chinese-Islamic Cooking in Orange County
After last week's Chengdu Impression review , Jonathan Gold keeps the regional Chinese cuisine kick going with a review of Mas' Chinese Islamic . The large Anaheim restaurant with "a lot of bus-size [parking] spaces" by Jamillah Mas' is perhaps best suited to the "needs of large families than to scattered parties of two or three."
