Tensions rise over Orange County supervisors' meeting rules, leading to tasing threat
The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday, April 11, to alter some of its procedural rules, but many argued the change wasn't enough - leading to a tense incident in which one man flaunted the board's public speaking policies, causing the room to be cleared temporarily until he was escorted out by sheriff's deputies. Tensions arose in part over a board's decision last year to limit opportunities for the public to speak at its meeting, a move that some have decried as a violation of free speech laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|14 min
|lmsa info
|7,943
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Phartso
|32,879
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|16 hr
|Tupadre
|371
|West Covina father and son assault girl and the... (Mar '10)
|23 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|96
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Tue
|West COvina HomosK
|4,534
|La Mirada man dies in Cerritos collision
|Apr 10
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|11
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC