Surprise! Johnny Depp appears as Jack Sparrow on Disney ride
In this May 23, 2016, file photo, Johnny Depp arrives at the premiere of "Alice Through the Looking Glass" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday, April 26, 2017, when Depp appeared as Captain Jack Sparrow inside the ride.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|11 min
|Just saying
|8,134
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Short pharts
|32,919
|State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09)
|10 hr
|Holscad
|35
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|13 hr
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|3,264
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Tue
|concerned res
|116
|Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo...
|Apr 17
|Trainass
|1
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|11
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC