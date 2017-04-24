Surprise! Johnny Depp appears as Jack...

Surprise! Johnny Depp appears as Jack Sparrow on Disney ride

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this May 23, 2016, file photo, Johnny Depp arrives at the premiere of "Alice Through the Looking Glass" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California's Disneyland got a surprise Wednesday, April 26, 2017, when Depp appeared as Captain Jack Sparrow inside the ride.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 3 hr Patrick 3,254
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 4 hr Just saying 8,137
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 4 hr esfttroc 636
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Apr 25 concerned res 116
News Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo... Apr 17 Trainass 1
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... Apr 5 ThomasA 11
Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12) Apr 2 Tony 93
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Orange County was issued at April 27 at 1:41PM PDT

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,289 • Total comments across all topics: 280,608,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC