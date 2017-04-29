Strong winds blow into Orange County

The National Weather Service issued a high wind advisory warning that gusts could reach 20 to 30 mph in many places and up to 55 and 66 mph near coastal slopes of the mountains. Gusts of wind blew into Orange County Friday night, April 28 and into Saturday where they were expected to last until noon.

