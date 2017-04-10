Serial killer who murdered four women...

Serial killer who murdered four women while wearing GPS device speaks ...

Wednesday

Convicted serial killer Steven Dean Gordon is speaking out for the first time since being sentenced to death for killing four women while wearing a GPS tracking device, declaring that he "screwed up." Gordon and fellow registered sex offender Frank Cano were both wearing devices when they sexually assaulted and murdered four women in 2013 and 2014.

