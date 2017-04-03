RSM: 2nd highest distressed listings ...

RSM: 2nd highest distressed listings in O.C.

2 hrs ago Read more: RSM News

Real estate for sale in Rancho Santa Margarita looks slower by one set of statistics - as its level of distressed properties for sale ran second-highest in Orange County. Every two weeks, Orange County broker Steve Thomas publishes a report on the supply of local homes for sale.

