Riverbed homeless ask supervisors for portable bathrooms, showers
Arnold Campos sets up camp along the property of Angel Stadium in Anaheim in February after OC Public Works announced all Santa Ana Riverbed residents must vacate the eastern side of the river. More than a dozen homeless people living on the banks of the Santa Ana River - and advocates supporting them - pleaded with the Orange County Board of Supervisors to bring portable bathrooms and showers to the riverbed encampment, saying people there are suffering because they lack access to basic amenities.
