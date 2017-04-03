Retail-restaurant roundup: Del Taco near Disneyland closes, Sweaty Betty opens at Lido Marina Vil...
Del Taco: The Lake Forest-based chain said "this is an isolated closing as the new development taking over does not permit drive-through establishments. We are looking at options in the immediate area to replace the location."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|37 min
|cough cough hack OMG
|10
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|53 min
|LearnPharrts
|32,846
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Reality Cheque
|7,860
|Chino Valley Unified school board member to ste... (Jul '10)
|13 hr
|Cal
|711
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|21 hr
|Salads
|627
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|Sun
|Tony
|93
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|Iphonemodest552
|53
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC