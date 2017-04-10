Relive Wondercon 2017 with impressive...

Relive Wondercon 2017 with impressive cosplay video - CNET

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: CNET News.com

See cosplayers dressed as Power Rangers, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, the Flash, Batgirl, Wolverine and gender-swapped Disney princes in this new video. Just because you couldn't attend this year's Wondercon 2017 in Anaheim, California, doesn't mean you can't appreciate some of the best cosplaying moments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNET News.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 2 hr lmsa 7,919
La Mirada man dies in Cerritos collision 8 hr tellinitlikeitis 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 10 hr Coach Phart 32,864
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Sun O TOWN 370
La Mirada crime update Apr 7 LM News 1
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
News Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump... Apr 6 Pacific Ocean Blue 3
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Final Four
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,023 • Total comments across all topics: 280,201,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC