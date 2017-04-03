Real estate briefly: Lee & Associates...

Real estate briefly: Lee & Associates in Orange closes $18 million in deals

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Orange County Register

Bryan Miller at Lee & Associates in Orange has closed the $2.7 million sale of 27171 Burbank in Foothill Ranch, which was bought by SDNS Management. Pat Delaney and Frank Mejia at Lee & Associates in Orange have brokered the sale of 1510 S. Lewis in Anaheim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 21 min Reality Cheque 7,913
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 11 hr ROTF pharts 32,860
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) 17 hr O TOWN 370
La Mirada man dies in Cerritos collision 23 hr LM News 1
La Mirada crime update Fri LM News 1
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
News Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump... Apr 6 Pacific Ocean Blue 3
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,653 • Total comments across all topics: 280,189,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC