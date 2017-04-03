Proposed high-speed railroad getting ...

Proposed high-speed railroad getting more support from La Mirada, Norwalk, Santa Fe Springs offic...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Whittier Daily News

SANTA FE SPRINGS >> A proposed high-speed railroad line from Anaheim to Los Angeles that drew the ire of local officials seven years ago now appears to be getting more support in La Mirada, Norwalk and Santa Fe Springs. Officials in those cities say many details are left to be worked out with California's High-Speed Rail Authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 59 min You Pharts 32,848
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 2 hr Davis 7,868
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... 17 hr ThomasA 11
News Chino Valley Unified school board member to ste... (Jul '10) Tue Cal 711
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Tue Salads 627
Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12) Apr 2 Tony 93
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) Apr 1 Iphonemodest552 53
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,233 • Total comments across all topics: 280,096,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC