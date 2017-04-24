Police: Suspected killers wore GPS devices
This combination of undated photos from the Megan's Law website shows suspects, Steven Dean Gordon, 45, left, and Franc Cano, 27, who were arrested on Friday, April 11, 2014, on suspicion of killing four women in Orange County, Calif. Anaheim police said detectives in Santa Ana and Anaheim launched a joint investigation after the naked body of Jarrae Nykkole Estepp, 21, was found in the conveyor belt of a recycling plant last month.
