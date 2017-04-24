Pentagon: US Serviceman Killed in Blast Near Mosul
A U.S. service member in Iraq was killed Saturday by an explosive device outside Mosul, according to a statement released by the Pentagon. The Pentagon said the service member died from wounds sustained in an "explosive device blast," stating further information would be released as appropriate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|30 min
|Just saying
|8,177
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Cruising phart
|32,926
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|14 hr
|Acab
|2
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Fri
|Gangsterboogie
|640
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Fri
|riot illegals
|3,255
|State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09)
|Apr 26
|Holscad
|35
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Apr 25
|concerned res
|116
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC