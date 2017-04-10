OC approves nearly $35 million in funding for busy street improvements and signal synchronization
Orange County transportation officials on Monday, April 10, approved nearly $35 million in funding from the county's half-cent transportation sales tax for 18 projects aimed at widening busy roads and synchronizing traffic signals. The Orange County Transportation Authority board also unanimously approved Measure M funds for the cities of Anaheim, Santa Ana, Costa Mesa, Fullerton, Garden Grove, Irvine, Mission Viejo, Orange and San Clemente.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|20 min
|Just saying
|7,927
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|54 min
|Nemo
|4,533
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Human Pharts
|32,868
|La Mirada man dies in Cerritos collision
|Mon
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Sun
|O TOWN
|370
|La Mirada crime update
|Apr 7
|LM News
|1
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr 7
|TheWrath
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC