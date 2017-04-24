O.C. Register gets new Anaheim address
The Orange County Register has left its home in Santa Ana and moved into this building at 2190 S. Towne Centre Place in Anaheim. Saying "625 North Grand Avenue" in Orange County doesn't sound the same as saying "Times Square" in my native New York City.
