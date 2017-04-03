No charges filed in brawl that left Huntington Beach restaurant manager in induced coma
Two Anaheim men will not face charges after a fight with a Huntington Beach restaurant manager that resulted in the man being put into an induced coma, Huntington Beach officials said Friday. Garret Petersen, 33, was hospitalized and suffered significant head trauma requiring surgery after an altercation about 1 a.m. March 11 at Thunder Burgrz and Pizza with Bryce Anthony Mezich, 21 and Austin Wright Callan, 22. The two men were arrested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|4 min
|The Real Deal
|7,888
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|7 hr
|TRAV13SO de EMExCE
|369
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|White pharts
|32,856
|La Mirada crime update
|15 hr
|LM News
|1
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|19 hr
|TheWrath
|1
|Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump...
|Thu
|Pacific Ocean Blue
|3
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Thu
|Kenn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC