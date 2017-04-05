Niall Horan Runs His Fingers Through Mystery Girl's Hair During ...
Disneyland really is the happiest place on Earth - at least for Niall Horan, who spent Apr. 5 riding wild rollercoasters inside the amusement park with a mystery brunette. The hunk was even spotted running his fingers through her hair! Check out the pics! For anyone who thinks Disneyland is just for kids, try spending the day with Niall Horan , 23! The Irish stud knows how to show a girl a seriously good time, as he ventured on every single rollercoaster inside the amusement park with a mystery brunette.
