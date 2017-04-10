NEWS Throne speaks out on SPE, changes in the plastics industry

Jim Throne, left, won the 2015 SPE Thermoforming Division's Lifetime Achievement Award while Barry Shepherd, right, was named Thermoformer of the Year. Jim Throne, an outspoken expert on thermoforming, rotational molding and other processes, will be the "star" of the Society of Plastics Engineers' Thermoforming Division at Antec 2017.

