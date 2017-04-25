New Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Disneyland will feature music from the movies
What was the Tower of Terror at Disney California Adventure is now "The Collector's" imposing Fortress, and is the home for the Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout! The new ride debuts May 27, and will take riders through the fortress of The Collector, who is keeping his newest acquisitions, the Guardians of the Galaxy, as prisoners. Guests will board a gantry lift, which launches them into a daring adventure as they join the character of Rocket in an attempt to set free his fellow Guardians.
