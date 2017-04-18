New Disney 'Star Wars' park

New Disney 'Star Wars' park

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The "Star Wars" universe is about to get a little bigger, according to a few Disney Imagineers and Lucasfilm luminaries. On Saturday, the group of creators revealed all new details of the upcoming Star Wars Land park at both Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 9 min Just saying 7,986
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 48 min giant lobo 3,242
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 hr Midget Pharte 32,899
News Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ... 12 hr Georgia Levin 2
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) 19 hr Simps 380
Alomdra Blvd on-ramp to 5 Freeway closing Tuesday 20 hr Davis 3
News Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09) 20 hr Green Light Free 98
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,091 • Total comments across all topics: 280,406,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC