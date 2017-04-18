Nashoba Tech's Saige Brennan headed t...

Nashoba Tech's Saige Brennan headed to DECA Nationals

Saige Brennan, a senior from Ayer, will represent Nashoba Valley Technical High School at the DECA International Career Development Conference. Saige, a student Banking/Marketing/Retail program, earned a spot at the conference, to be held April 26-29 in Anaheim, Calif., through her work on her senior project on Nashoba Tech's school store, The Viking Village Mall.

