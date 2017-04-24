Mystery maestro plans book on Hernandez

Mystery maestro plans book on Hernandez

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

Aaron Her- nandez, the former NFL player and convicted murderer found hanging by a bedsheet in prison last week, will be the subject of an upcoming true crime book by best-selling author James Patterson. Little, Brown and Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 6 hr LMFC 8,155
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 7 hr El Phartss 32,922
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 9 hr Gangsterboogie 640
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 15 hr riot illegals 3,255
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Apr 25 concerned res 116
News Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo... Apr 17 Trainass 1
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... Apr 5 ThomasA 11
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Orange County was issued at April 28 at 9:17PM PDT

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,984 • Total comments across all topics: 280,635,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC