Mystery maestro plans book on Hernandez
Aaron Her- nandez, the former NFL player and convicted murderer found hanging by a bedsheet in prison last week, will be the subject of an upcoming true crime book by best-selling author James Patterson. Little, Brown and Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|6 hr
|LMFC
|8,155
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|El Phartss
|32,922
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|9 hr
|Gangsterboogie
|640
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|15 hr
|riot illegals
|3,255
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Apr 25
|concerned res
|116
|Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo...
|Apr 17
|Trainass
|1
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|11
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC