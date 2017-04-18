Mother and son escape serious injury after vehicle overturns on 5 freeway
Paramedics treat a woman and her young son in a Mazda SUV after she lost control of her Jeep Grand Cherokee and overturned while traveling on the northbound I-5 freeway near Brookhurst Street in Anaheim, CA early Tuesday morning, April 18, 2017. Arriving shortly afterwards, a man embraces his wife after she lost control of her Jeep Grand Cherokee and overturned while traveling with their son on the northbound I-5 freeway near Brookhurst Street in Anaheim, CA early Tuesday morning, April 18, 2017.
