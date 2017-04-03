Mariners drop series opener to Angels...

Mariners drop series opener to Angels 5-1

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Cameron Maybin and Kole Calhoun homered, and Jesse Chavez pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning of the Los Angeles Angels' 5-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. Mike Trout drove in the first run amid numerous "M-V-P!" chants as the Angels snapped a four-game skid in home openers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 6 hr The Real Deal 7,896
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 13 hr CatPhart 32,858
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) 20 hr TRAV13SO de EMExCE 369
La Mirada crime update Fri LM News 1
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Fri TheWrath 1
News Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump... Thu Pacific Ocean Blue 3
News CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V... Apr 6 Kenn 1
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,253 • Total comments across all topics: 280,154,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC