Mariners drop series opener to Angels 5-1
Cameron Maybin and Kole Calhoun homered, and Jesse Chavez pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning of the Los Angeles Angels' 5-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. Mike Trout drove in the first run amid numerous "M-V-P!" chants as the Angels snapped a four-game skid in home openers.
