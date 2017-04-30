Man flees rollover crash in Anaheim, ...

Man flees rollover crash in Anaheim, leaving child in upside-down car, police say

A man lost control and his vehicle overturned in the 2000 block of West Coronet in Anaheim around 12:35 a.m. Sunday. The man then fled on foot leaving his son behind in the car, police said.

