Kevin Pillar's new approach at the pl...

Kevin Pillar's new approach at the plate is helping him thrive in the Toronto Blue ...

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: World News Report

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Already established as a force in centre field, Kevin Pillar wanted to give more to the Blue Jays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 58 min Just saying 8,099
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr As pharts 32,915
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 5 hr ILLEGAL A-HOLE 3,257
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 15 hr Mr share the Culo 632
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) 18 hr Trevor 115
Alomdra Blvd on-ramp to 5 Freeway closing Tuesday Mon LM News 7
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Mon NKOTBLOCC 4,544
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,483 • Total comments across all topics: 280,551,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC