Johnny Depp in surprise appearance on Disneyland Pirates Of The Caribbean ride
Johnny Depp has surprised theme park fans by popping up in character as Captain Jack Sparrow on the Pirates Of The Caribbean ride at Disneyland in California. In videos shared online, the Hollywood star can be seen in full costume waving a sword and shouting to passing visitors in the English accent he uses for his character.
