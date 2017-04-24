Johnny Depp in surprise appearance on...

Johnny Depp in surprise appearance on Disneyland Pirates Of The Caribbean ride

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Borehamwood and Elstree Times

Johnny Depp has surprised theme park fans by popping up in character as Captain Jack Sparrow on the Pirates Of The Caribbean ride at Disneyland in California. In videos shared online, the Hollywood star can be seen in full costume waving a sword and shouting to passing visitors in the English accent he uses for his character.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Borehamwood and Elstree Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 1 hr Patrick 3,254
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 2 hr Just saying 8,137
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 3 hr esfttroc 636
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Apr 25 concerned res 116
News Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo... Apr 17 Trainass 1
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... Apr 5 ThomasA 11
Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12) Apr 2 Tony 93
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Orange County was issued at April 27 at 1:41PM PDT

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,053 • Total comments across all topics: 280,606,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC